Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.70 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.34% to Rs 131.71 croreNet Loss of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reported to Rs 8.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.34% to Rs 131.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 174.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales131.71174.07 -24 OPM %-3.418.09 -PBDT-11.795.31 PL PBT-18.61-2.03 -817 NP-8.70-1.61 -440
