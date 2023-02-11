Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 55.39% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 1102.58 croreNet profit of Avanti Feeds rose 55.39% to Rs 62.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 1102.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1068.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1102.581068.92 3 OPM %7.236.05 -PBDT108.6582.84 31 PBT98.0072.59 35 NP62.4540.19 55
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
