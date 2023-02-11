Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 55.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 1102.58 crore

Net profit of Avanti Feeds rose 55.39% to Rs 62.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 1102.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1068.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1102.581068.927.236.05108.6582.8498.0072.5962.4540.19

