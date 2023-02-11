Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit rises 685.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.82% to Rs 624.89 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 685.89% to Rs 12.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.82% to Rs 624.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 470.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.624.89470.478.967.8028.4318.2919.569.2912.811.63

