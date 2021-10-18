Laurus Labs Ltd in demand

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 662.95, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.68% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% jump in NIFTY and a 26.33% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 662.95, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.02% on the day, quoting at 18525.2. The Sensex is at 61871.8, up 0.92%. Laurus Labs Ltd has gained around 4.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14728.65, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.26 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)