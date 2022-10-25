Volumes jump at Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd counter

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd witnessed volume of 39.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.40 lakh shares

CSB Bank Ltd, Bharat Rasayan Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 October 2022.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd witnessed volume of 39.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.40 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.46% to Rs.1,484.85. Volumes stood at 3.82 lakh shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd recorded volume of 29.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.33 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.86% to Rs.229.50. Volumes stood at 1.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd witnessed volume of 5598 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 970 shares. The stock increased 8.22% to Rs.11,521.40. Volumes stood at 398 shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd registered volume of 6.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.32% to Rs.379.35. Volumes stood at 60430 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd recorded volume of 7.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.54% to Rs.511.00. Volumes stood at 17810 shares in the last session.

