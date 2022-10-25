JUST IN
Shares trade with modest losses; IT stocks edge higher for 3rd day

Starlit Power Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Volumes jump at Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd counter

CSB Bank Ltd, Bharat Rasayan Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 October 2022.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd witnessed volume of 39.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.40 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.46% to Rs.1,484.85. Volumes stood at 3.82 lakh shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd recorded volume of 29.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.33 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.86% to Rs.229.50. Volumes stood at 1.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd witnessed volume of 5598 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 970 shares. The stock increased 8.22% to Rs.11,521.40. Volumes stood at 398 shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd registered volume of 6.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.32% to Rs.379.35. Volumes stood at 60430 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd recorded volume of 7.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.54% to Rs.511.00. Volumes stood at 17810 shares in the last session.

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 14:30 IST

