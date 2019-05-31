Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 187.77% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.03% to Rs 150.53 croreNet profit of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 187.77% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 150.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 132.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 272.66% to Rs 52.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 549.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 484.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales150.53132.01 14 549.51484.26 13 OPM %32.1328.88 -30.7128.12 - PBDT28.5725.85 11 99.3870.95 40 PBT14.2513.06 9 45.2718.33 147 NP32.4611.28 188 52.8814.19 273
