Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 187.77% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.03% to Rs 150.53 crore

Net profit of rose 187.77% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 150.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 132.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 272.66% to Rs 52.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 549.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 484.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

