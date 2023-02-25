Lemon Tree Hotels signs new hotel in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh

JUST IN
Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing under Aurika Hotels & Resorts - Luxury by Lemon Tree Hotels, with Aurika, Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh.

Located on Kanda Road, the project is slated to open in November 2024. The property shall be operated by Carnation Hotels, a subsidiary and management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Sat, February 25 2023. 13:09 IST

