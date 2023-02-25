JUST IN
Ugro Capital to raise up to Rs 100 cr via NCD and CP issuance

Capital Market 

Ugro Capital has approved the issuance of 2,500 Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable Non-Convertible Debentures denominated in Indian Rupees having face value of Rs 1 lakh aggregating Rs 25 crore with a green shoe option of up to 2500 (Two Thousand Five Hundred) Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable Non-Convertible Debentures denominated in INR, each having face value of Rs 1,00,000 aggregating to Rs 25 crore on a private placement basis.

The company also approved the issuance of commercial paper of Rs 50 crore.

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 12:43 IST

