Ugro Capital to raise up to Rs 100 cr via NCD and CP issuance

Ugro Capital has approved the issuance of 2,500 Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable Non-Convertible Debentures denominated in Indian Rupees having face value of Rs 1 lakh aggregating Rs 25 crore with a green shoe option of up to 2500 (Two Thousand Five Hundred) Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable Non-Convertible Debentures denominated in INR, each having face value of Rs 1,00,000 aggregating to Rs 25 crore on a private placement basis.

The company also approved the issuance of commercial paper of Rs 50 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)