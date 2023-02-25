Ugro Capital to raise up to Rs 100 cr via NCD and CP issuance

-
ALSO READ
Samvardhana Motherson board to mull fund raising on 8 Feb
Ritesh Properties & Industries allots 1.69 cr equity shares on conversion of OFCDs
Deepak Fertilizers to consider conversion of FCCBs issued to IFC
HPCL to raise Rs 10,000 crore via debt
HomeFirst raises its maiden green housing focused long-term debt from IFC
-
The company also approved the issuance of commercial paper of Rs 50 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU