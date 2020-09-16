Sika Interplant Systems standalone net profit rises 98.04% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 22.82 croreNet profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 98.04% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 22.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales22.8217.45 31 OPM %17.3512.09 -PBDT4.252.29 86 PBT4.062.12 92 NP3.031.53 98
