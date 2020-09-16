Sika Interplant Systems standalone net profit rises 98.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 22.82 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 98.04% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 22.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.22.8217.4517.3512.094.252.294.062.123.031.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)