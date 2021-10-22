LIC Housing Finance skids after Q2 FY22 PAT falls 68% to Rs 250 cr

-
LIC Housing Finance dropped 6.27% to Rs 412.75 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 68.35% to Rs 249.86 crore on a 5.2% decline in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,717.65 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Consolidated profit before tax slumped 69.14% to Rs 311.93 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against Rs 1,010.80 crore in Q2 September 2020.
LIC Housing Finance is one of the largest housing finance companies in India. As of 30 September 2021, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) held 45.24% stake in the company.
