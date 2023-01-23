Likhami Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 83.33% to Rs 0.02 croreNet loss of Likhami Consulting reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.12 -83 OPM %-250.0033.33 -PBDT-0.050.04 PL PBT-0.050.04 PL NP-0.050.04 PL
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
