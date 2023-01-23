Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 37.86% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Total Operating Income rise 5.50% to Rs 1012.12 croreNet profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 37.86% to Rs 279.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 202.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 5.50% to Rs 1012.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 959.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1012.12959.40 5 OPM %68.0756.39 -PBDT371.88288.33 29 PBT371.88288.33 29 NP279.70202.88 38
