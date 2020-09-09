Lime Chemicals standalone net profit declines 13.21% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.21% to Rs 5.69 crore

Net profit of Lime Chemicals declined 13.21% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.21% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5.698.9214.5910.090.720.780.460.530.460.53

