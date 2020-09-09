Lime Chemicals standalone net profit declines 13.21% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.21% to Rs 5.69 croreNet profit of Lime Chemicals declined 13.21% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.21% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.698.92 -36 OPM %14.5910.09 -PBDT0.720.78 -8 PBT0.460.53 -13 NP0.460.53 -13
