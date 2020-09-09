TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 26.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.04% to Rs 29.69 crore

Net profit of TAAL Enterprises declined 26.82% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.04% to Rs 29.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.29.6935.3625.8730.918.1912.007.5910.455.847.98

