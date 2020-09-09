JUST IN
Business Standard

TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 26.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.04% to Rs 29.69 crore

Net profit of TAAL Enterprises declined 26.82% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.04% to Rs 29.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales29.6935.36 -16 OPM %25.8730.91 -PBDT8.1912.00 -32 PBT7.5910.45 -27 NP5.847.98 -27

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 12:43 IST

