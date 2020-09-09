Narendra Investments (Delhi) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Narendra Investments (Delhi) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kerala demands inter-State goods movement without restrictions
MedGenome raises USD 55 mn in funding led by LeapFrog Investments
SIL Investments consolidated net profit declines 38.50% in the June 2020 quarter
Rapid Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 75.76% to Rs 0.56 croreNet profit of Narendra Investments (Delhi) reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.76% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.562.31 -76 OPM %23.21-18.18 -PBDT0.18-0.45 LP PBT0.14-0.50 LP NP0.06-0.19 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU