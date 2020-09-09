JUST IN
Narendra Investments (Delhi) standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Narendra Investments (Delhi) rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.08 25 OPM %70.0075.00 -PBDT0.060.05 20 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.030.02 50

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 12:44 IST

