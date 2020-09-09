Alstone Textiles (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Alstone Textiles (India) reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
