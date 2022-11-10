Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 11.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.82% to Rs 187.46 croreNet profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 11.48% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.82% to Rs 187.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 139.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales187.46139.04 35 OPM %12.5314.15 -PBDT19.9917.85 12 PBT12.6712.70 0 NP9.138.19 11
