Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 11.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.82% to Rs 187.46 crore

Net profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 11.48% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.82% to Rs 187.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 139.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.187.46139.0412.5314.1519.9917.8512.6712.709.138.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)