Tirupati Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 72.73% to Rs 0.03 croreNet loss of Tirupati Fincorp reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.030.11 -73 OPM %-33.3327.27 -PBDT-0.020 0 PBT-0.020 0 NP-0.020 0
