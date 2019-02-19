JUST IN
NPR Finance standalone net profit declines 92.59% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 27.99% to Rs 8.78 crore

Net profit of NPR Finance declined 92.59% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.99% to Rs 8.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.786.86 28 OPM %5.587.43 -PBDT0.320.36 -11 PBT0.150.23 -35 NP0.020.27 -93

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 17:08 IST

