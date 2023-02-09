JUST IN
Link Pharma Chem standalone net profit declines 74.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.29% to Rs 9.36 crore

Net profit of Link Pharma Chem declined 74.29% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.29% to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.3614.03 -33 OPM %6.947.48 -PBDT0.541.21 -55 PBT0.300.99 -70 NP0.180.70 -74

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 15:53 IST

