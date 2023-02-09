Link Pharma Chem standalone net profit declines 74.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.29% to Rs 9.36 crore

Net profit of Link Pharma Chem declined 74.29% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.29% to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.3614.036.947.480.541.210.300.990.180.70

