Business Standard

Provestment Services standalone net profit rises 633.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 99.43% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Provestment Services rose 633.33% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.43% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.1628.09 -99 OPM %493.751.21 -PBDT0.600.15 300 PBT0.540.09 500 NP0.440.06 633

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 17:36 IST

