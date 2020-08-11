Provestment Services standalone net profit rises 633.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 99.43% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Provestment Services rose 633.33% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.43% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.1628.09 -99 OPM %493.751.21 -PBDT0.600.15 300 PBT0.540.09 500 NP0.440.06 633
