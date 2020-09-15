Luharuka Media & Infra standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Luharuka Media & Infra declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

