Luharuka Media & Infra standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Luharuka Media & Infra declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.270.30 -10 OPM %48.1546.67 -PBDT0.100.13 -23 PBT0.100.13 -23 NP0.070.10 -30

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 18:10 IST

