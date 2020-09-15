Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit rises 606.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.37% to Rs 4.15 crore

Net profit of Tyroon Tea Company rose 606.25% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.37% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.155.9614.46-11.411.30-0.131.13-0.261.130.16

