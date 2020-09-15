Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit rises 606.25% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tyroon Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 26.33% in the June 2020 quarter
National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit declines 82.95% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 30.37% to Rs 4.15 croreNet profit of Tyroon Tea Company rose 606.25% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.37% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.155.96 -30 OPM %14.46-11.41 -PBDT1.30-0.13 LP PBT1.13-0.26 LP NP1.130.16 606
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU