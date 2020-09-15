JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Acme Resources consolidated net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit rises 606.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.37% to Rs 4.15 crore

Net profit of Tyroon Tea Company rose 606.25% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.37% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.155.96 -30 OPM %14.46-11.41 -PBDT1.30-0.13 LP PBT1.13-0.26 LP NP1.130.16 606

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 17:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU