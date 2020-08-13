Lumax Auto Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.69 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lumax Auto gains after acquisition
Lumax Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.60 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Lumax Auto Technologies standalone net profit declines 36.90% in the March 2020 quarter
Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit declines 50.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Lumax Auto to acquire roto moulded plastic auto components business of OK Play Group
-
Sales decline 74.22% to Rs 60.79 croreNet loss of Lumax Auto Technologies reported to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 74.22% to Rs 60.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 235.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales60.79235.76 -74 OPM %-11.408.43 -PBDT-4.3929.25 PL PBT-10.2722.46 PL NP-7.6916.93 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU