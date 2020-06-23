JUST IN
Lupin allots 31,012 equity shares under ESOP

Lupin has allotted 31012 fully paid-up equity shares of s 2/- each.

These shares have been allotted upon exercising of options granted to the employees under Stock option plans of the Company.

In view of the above, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company has been increased to s 90,61,82,044 consisting 45,30,91,022 equity shares of s 2/- each.

First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 12:44 IST

