USFDA classifies Solara's Cuddalore facility as Official Action Indicated

Solara Active Pharma Sciences announced that the USFDA has classified its manufacturing site at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu as Official Action Indicated(OAI).
This outcome is based on the USFDA's inspection at the site between 2 March to 7 March 2020.
The reclassification of the Cuddalore site will not impact the business continuity for FY21. The Company continues to maintain its FY21 guidance both on the revenues and EBITDA.
