JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

US Stocks rise on economic recovery hopes
Business Standard

USFDA classifies Solara's Cuddalore facility as Official Action Indicated

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Solara Active Pharma Sciences announced that the USFDA has classified its manufacturing site at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu as Official Action Indicated(OAI).

This outcome is based on the USFDA's inspection at the site between 2 March to 7 March 2020.

The reclassification of the Cuddalore site will not impact the business continuity for FY21. The Company continues to maintain its FY21 guidance both on the revenues and EBITDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 10:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU