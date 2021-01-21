Bajaj Finance, L&T Technology Services, HDFC AMC in spotlight

-
-
Bajaj Finance reported a 29% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1145.98 crore on a 5.2% fall in total income to Rs 6658.47 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
L&T Technology Services reported 12.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 186.10 crore on 6.6% rise in revenue to Rs 1400.70 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q2 September 2020.
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC)'s net profit rose 4.73% to Rs 369.26 crore on 8.16% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 481.86 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail will be in focus. Competition Commission of India (CCI) has accorded its approval to Flipkart for its proposed acquisition of 7.8% equity stake in the company on a fully diluted basis.
Syngene International reported 11% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 102 crore on 12% increase in total revenue to Rs 602 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Phillips Carbon Black reported 79.05% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 125.44 crore on 0.34% fall in total income to Rs 771.83 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Havells India reported 74.53% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 350.14 crore on 39.87% rise in total income to Rs 3,214.24 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
