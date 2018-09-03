Lupin Ltd spurts 1.85%, rises for third straight session

JUST IN
The stock is quoting at Rs 948.65, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. Lupin Ltd is down 4.9% in last one year as compared to a 18.03% gain in NIFTY and a 16.07% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Lupin Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 948.65, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 11700. The Sensex is at 38710.68, up 0.17%. Lupin Ltd has added around 8.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10390.95, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 956, up 1.95% on the day. Lupin Ltd is down 4.9% in last one year as compared to a 18.03% gain in NIFTY and a 16.07% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 29.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 18.

