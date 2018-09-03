Lupin Ltd spurts 1.85%, rises for third straight session

The stock is quoting at Rs 948.65, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. is down 4.9% in last one year as compared to a 18.03% gain in and a 16.07% gain in the Pharma index.

rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 948.65, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 11700. The Sensex is at 38710.68, up 0.17%. has added around 8.65% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.69 based on earnings ending June 18.

