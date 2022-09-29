Lupin receives USFDA approval for Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets

Lupin today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Myrbetriq Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, of Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc.

The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Nagpur, India.

Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, (RLD Myrbetriq) had estimated annual sales of USD 2403 million in the U. S. (IQVIA MAT June 2022).

