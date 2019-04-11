JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Shankara Building Products Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Caplin Point Laboratories announces appointment of director of Caplin Steriles
Business Standard

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Testosterone Gel 1.62%

Capital Market 

Lupin has received approval for its Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of AbbVie, Inc's (AbbVie) AndroGel 1.62%.

Lupin's Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), is the generic equivalent of AbbVie's AndroGel, 1.62%.

It is indicated for replacement therapy in males for conditions assoc iated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone: Primary hypogonadism (congenital or acquired) and Hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (congenital or acquired)

Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), (RLD: AndroGel) had annual sales of approximately USD 893 million in the US (IQVIA MAT December 2018).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 12:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU