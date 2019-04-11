Lupin receives USFDA approval for Testosterone Gel 1.62%

-
Lupin has received approval for its Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of AbbVie, Inc's (AbbVie) AndroGel 1.62%.
Lupin's Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), is the generic equivalent of AbbVie's AndroGel, 1.62%.
It is indicated for replacement therapy in males for conditions assoc iated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone: Primary hypogonadism (congenital or acquired) and Hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (congenital or acquired)
Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), (RLD: AndroGel) had annual sales of approximately USD 893 million in the US (IQVIA MAT December 2018).
