M M Forgings consolidated net profit rises 21.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.50% to Rs 370.81 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings rose 21.69% to Rs 35.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 370.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 293.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales370.81293.13 27 OPM %19.7219.49 -PBDT69.6652.32 33 PBT49.0535.39 39 NP35.7929.41 22

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:44 IST

