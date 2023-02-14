M M Forgings consolidated net profit rises 21.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.50% to Rs 370.81 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings rose 21.69% to Rs 35.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 370.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 293.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.370.81293.1319.7219.4969.6652.3249.0535.3935.7929.41

