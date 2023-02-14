M M Forgings consolidated net profit rises 21.69% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 52.59% in the September 2022 quarter
M M Forgings consolidated net profit rises 24.62% in the September 2022 quarter
Ramkrishna Forgings gains as board to mull fund raising on 12 September
Ramkrishna Forgings gains on bagging export order worth Rs 131.5 cr
Tata Steel rises after Q3 business update; Neelachal Ispat Nigam commences operations
-
Sales rise 26.50% to Rs 370.81 croreNet profit of M M Forgings rose 21.69% to Rs 35.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 370.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 293.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales370.81293.13 27 OPM %19.7219.49 -PBDT69.6652.32 33 PBT49.0535.39 39 NP35.7929.41 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU