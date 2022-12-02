Macrotech Developers Ltd Spurts 1.22%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 2.61% over last one month compared to 5.25% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.65% rise in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd gained 1.22% today to trade at Rs 1011.8. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.63% to quote at 3679.43. The index is up 5.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sunteck Realty Ltd increased 0.46% and DLF Ltd added 0.44% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 4.97 % over last one year compared to the 7.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 2.61% over last one month compared to 5.25% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.65% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 135 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18271 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1538.65 on 01 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 814.85 on 26 May 2022.

