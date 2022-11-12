Madhav Marbles and Granites reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.09 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nidhi Granites reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 24.83% in the September 2022 quarter
Inani Marbles & Industries standalone net profit rises 492.86% in the March 2022 quarter
Board of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries recommends final dividend
Madhav Copper reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 20.58% to Rs 11.69 croreNet loss of Madhav Marbles and Granites reported to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.58% to Rs 11.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.6914.72 -21 OPM %-12.666.79 -PBDT-0.861.75 PL PBT-2.070.55 PL NP-2.090.06 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU