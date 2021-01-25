Energy shares slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 227.97 points or 3.68% at 5967.65 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 4.43%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 2.16%),Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 2.12%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.03%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.8%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.65%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.58%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 1.56%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.36%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 5.05%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 2.09%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.08%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 135.32 or 0.28% at 48743.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.8 points or 0.11% at 14356.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 109.65 points or 0.6% at 18312.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 23.44 points or 0.38% at 6181.26.

On BSE,1003 shares were trading in green, 1843 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

