Magal Automotive Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kirloskar Industries Ltd, Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd and Optiemus Infracom Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 February 2021.

Kirloskar Industries Ltd, Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd and Optiemus Infracom Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 February 2021.

Magal Automotive Ltd soared 16.78% to Rs 150.7 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1628 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Industries Ltd spiked 16.49% to Rs 1445.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16157 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1660 shares in the past one month.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd surged 11.57% to Rs 217.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4988 shares in the past one month.

OnMobile Global Ltd gained 10.13% to Rs 87. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd rose 9.97% to Rs 115.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9174 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23129 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)