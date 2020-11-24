IFB Agro Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Alembic Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 November 2020.

IFB Agro Industries Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 471.5 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 18349 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2280 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd spiked 11.42% to Rs 143.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10421 shares in the past one month.

Alembic Ltd soared 10.30% to Rs 103.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50531 shares in the past one month.

OnMobile Global Ltd added 9.99% to Rs 46.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28896 shares in the past one month.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd exploded 9.98% to Rs 89.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9886 shares in the past one month.

