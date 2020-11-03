Jindal Photo Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd, Alps Industries Ltd, STL Global Ltd and OnMobile Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 November 2020.

Jindal Photo Ltd lost 12.08% to Rs 10.55 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 338 shares in the past one month.

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd tumbled 9.82% to Rs 28. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9423 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1396 shares in the past one month.

Alps Industries Ltd crashed 8.65% to Rs 0.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2437 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2178 shares in the past one month.

STL Global Ltd pared 8.57% to Rs 6.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17225 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1328 shares in the past one month.

OnMobile Global Ltd corrected 8.54% to Rs 43.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20337 shares in the past one month.

