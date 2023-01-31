Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit rises 57.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.88% to Rs 38.63 croreNet profit of Magna Electro Castings rose 57.44% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.88% to Rs 38.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales38.6340.61 -5 OPM %15.7411.52 -PBDT6.354.78 33 PBT5.093.52 45 NP3.812.42 57
