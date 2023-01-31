Radhe Developers (India) standalone net profit declines 73.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 73.22% to Rs 4.97 crore

Net profit of Radhe Developers (India) declined 73.12% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 73.22% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.9718.5651.9186.535.5516.085.4315.993.9014.51

