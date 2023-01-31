JUST IN
Radhe Developers (India) standalone net profit declines 73.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 73.22% to Rs 4.97 crore

Net profit of Radhe Developers (India) declined 73.12% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 73.22% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.9718.56 -73 OPM %51.9186.53 -PBDT5.5516.08 -65 PBT5.4315.99 -66 NP3.9014.51 -73

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 13:33 IST

