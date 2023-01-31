TTI Enterprise reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
TTI Enterprise standalone net profit rises 76.92% in the September 2022 quarter
Omega Interactive Technologies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter
United Interactive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Nazara acquires US-based children's interactive entertainment company WildWorks
United Interactive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 57.01% to Rs 0.46 croreNet Loss of TTI Enterprise reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 57.01% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.461.07 -57 OPM %-13.04-16.82 -PBDT-0.06-0.18 67 PBT-0.06-0.18 67 NP-0.06-0.18 67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU