Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 737.99 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.18% to Rs 237.92 crore

Net Loss of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reported to Rs 737.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 654.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.18% to Rs 237.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 305.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.237.92305.73-46.75-16.50-554.34-463.72-737.99-654.56-737.99-654.56

