Castrol India standalone net profit rises 1.76% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.30% to Rs 976.20 croreNet profit of Castrol India rose 1.76% to Rs 185.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 181.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.30% to Rs 976.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 927.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales976.20927.10 5 OPM %28.9929.59 -PBDT303.80296.40 2 PBT287.60282.10 2 NP185.00181.80 2
