Maharashtra Seamless revises record date for 1:1 bonus shares

Maharashtra Seamless' board has revised record date for 1:1 bonus shares from 24 November 2022 to 28 November 2022.

The company's board on 17 October 2022 recommended issuing 1 bonus equity share for each share held (1:1).

Maharashtra Seamless manufactures carbon and alloy steel seamless pipes, ERW (Electrical Resistance Welding) steel and castings pipes. The company also owns a wind power mill.

The compnay reported 94.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 176.58 crore on a 48.6% rise in net sales to Rs 1414.21 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.15% to end at Rs 805.05 on Friday, 18 November 2022.

