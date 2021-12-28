Maharashtra Seamless spurts on securing orders worth Rs 151 cr

-
-
Maharashtra Seamless jumped 4.27% to Rs 525 after the company bagged orders worth Rs 150.70 crore from PSU companies for the supply of ERW and seamless pipes.
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 14.1% rise in net profit to Rs 95.04 crore on a 64.4% increase in net sales to Rs 951.42 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Maharashtra Seamless manufactures carbon and alloy steel seamless pipes, ERW (Electrical Resistance Welding) steel and castings pipes. The company also owns a wind power mill.
