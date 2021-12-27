PTL Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ceinsys Tech Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Go Fashion (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 December 2021.

PTL Enterprises Ltd crashed 9.96% to Rs 35.7 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49730 shares in the past one month.

Ceinsys Tech Ltd tumbled 7.67% to Rs 223.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33463 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13728 shares in the past one month.

Precision Wires India Ltd lost 7.05% to Rs 69.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44305 shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd plummeted 6.60% to Rs 705.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Go Fashion (India) Ltd corrected 5.33% to Rs 1070. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18554 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

