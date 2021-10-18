Volumes jump at HDFC Bank Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Indices trade with small losses; Nifty below 17,400
Sensex tumbles 465 pts, Nifty slides below 14,500; PSU banks rally
Shares turn range bound; auto shares decline
Sensex surges 613 pts, Nifty ends above 15,100; auto stocks rally
Sensex ends flat, reverses from 53,000 mark on profit booking; auto stocks climb
-
HDFC Bank Ltd saw volume of 7.87 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, WABCO India Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 October 2021.
HDFC Bank Ltd saw volume of 7.87 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.17% to Rs.1,683.00. Volumes stood at 3.04 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd witnessed volume of 1.21 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27039 shares. The stock increased 7.55% to Rs.269.80. Volumes stood at 43981 shares in the last session.
WABCO India Ltd recorded volume of 1203 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 280 shares. The stock gained 2.81% to Rs.7,711.20. Volumes stood at 573 shares in the last session.
Indoco Remedies Ltd registered volume of 61320 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17099 shares. The stock rose 6.28% to Rs.492.35. Volumes stood at 20533 shares in the last session.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd registered volume of 5.14 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.12% to Rs.389.00. Volumes stood at 6.9 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU