Volumes jump at HDFC Bank Ltd counter

HDFC Bank Ltd saw volume of 7.87 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.17% to Rs.1,683.00. Volumes stood at 3.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd witnessed volume of 1.21 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27039 shares. The stock increased 7.55% to Rs.269.80. Volumes stood at 43981 shares in the last session.

WABCO India Ltd recorded volume of 1203 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 280 shares. The stock gained 2.81% to Rs.7,711.20. Volumes stood at 573 shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd registered volume of 61320 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17099 shares. The stock rose 6.28% to Rs.492.35. Volumes stood at 20533 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd registered volume of 5.14 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.12% to Rs.389.00. Volumes stood at 6.9 lakh shares in the last session.

