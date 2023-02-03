Interworld Digital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Interworld Digital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Tata Motors arm inks pact with BMTC to supply 921 electric buses
Entertainment Network update on its US radio market biz
Blue Star secures two orders from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation
India's Crude Oil Production In July 5.57% Lower Than The Target
-
Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of Interworld Digital reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.07 -71 OPM %-250.00-9242.86 -PBDT-0.05-6.14 99 PBT-0.05-6.14 99 NP-0.05-6.14 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU