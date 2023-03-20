JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Fiem Industries signs MoU with Gogoro India
Business Standard

Westlife Foodworld elevates Saurabh Kalra as Managing Director

Capital Market 

Westlife Foodworld (owner and operator of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India) has announced the elevation of Saurabh Kalra as the Managing Director (MD) of its subsidiary.

Prior to this, Saurabh was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the organization. In this new role, Saurabh will focus on the overall business strategy and growth opportunities, driving the company's long-term success while continuing to remain deeply involved in day-to-day operations

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 09:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU