Westlife Foodworld elevates Saurabh Kalra as Managing Director

Westlife Foodworld (owner and operator of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India) has announced the elevation of Saurabh Kalra as the Managing Director (MD) of its subsidiary.

Prior to this, Saurabh was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the organization. In this new role, Saurabh will focus on the overall business strategy and growth opportunities, driving the company's long-term success while continuing to remain deeply involved in day-to-day operations

