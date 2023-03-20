Board of Unichem Laboratories appoints director

At meeting held on 20 March 2023The Board of Unichem Laboratories at its meeting held on 20 March 2023 to approve the appointment of Priti Puri (DIN: 07755966) as an Additional Non-executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 21 March 2023 for a period of three (3) years,subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU